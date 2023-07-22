SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

