SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $848,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PLD opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

