SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

UNH stock opened at $504.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.17.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

