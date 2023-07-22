SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

