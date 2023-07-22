SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEBFree Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $326,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

UFEB opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

