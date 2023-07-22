SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,530,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in International Paper by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 981,905 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in International Paper by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,614,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $31.85 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

