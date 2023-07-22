SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

