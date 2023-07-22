SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 537 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $77.49 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

