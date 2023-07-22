Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Ryder System by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.