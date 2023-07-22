Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.1% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 337,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 66.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,931 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,971,000 after purchasing an additional 524,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,276 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

