Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Trading Up 2.3%

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 1.35 and last traded at 1.35. Approximately 8,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 3,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.32.

Rural Funds Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.21 and a 200 day moving average of 1.40.

About Rural Funds Group

(Get Free Report)

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.