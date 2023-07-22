Rune Reaches One Day Volume of $465.74 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Rune has a total market cap of $20,640.80 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.06186692 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

