Royal Bank of Canada Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$26.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.55.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 2.8 %

PSK stock opened at C$26.02 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$16.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9448202 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

