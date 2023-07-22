Royal Bank of Canada Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $360.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.10.

Shares of ISRG opened at $336.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.68. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,347 shares of company stock valued at $19,349,510. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

