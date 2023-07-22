Rossmore Private Capital Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $92.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

