Rossmore Private Capital Sells 4,393 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $294.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $754.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $318.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

