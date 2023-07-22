Rossmore Private Capital Sells 2,391 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

