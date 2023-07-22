Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

