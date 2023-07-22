Rossmore Private Capital Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

