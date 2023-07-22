Rossmore Private Capital Has $5 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACN opened at $314.80 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,416. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

