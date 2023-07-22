Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 5,665 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

BX opened at $104.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

