Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 312 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,519 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital's holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

