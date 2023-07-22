Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.36-16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.30. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.36-$16.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $506.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $499.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

