Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $499.38 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $502.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

