Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 6,085 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,902.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,085 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,902.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $63,381.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,735.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 17,482 shares of company stock worth $98,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

