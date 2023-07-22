Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
