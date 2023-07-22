Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) vs. Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Head to Head Survey

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Roblox and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 7 6 12 0 2.20 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roblox currently has a consensus target price of $40.48, indicating a potential downside of 0.30%. Given Roblox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roblox is more favorable than Global Arena.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $2.34 billion 9.71 -$924.37 million ($1.72) -23.60 Global Arena $700,000.00 0.34 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares Roblox and Global Arena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Arena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -44.06% -270.57% -19.85% Global Arena -426.17% N/A -293.41%

Volatility and Risk

Roblox has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Roblox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Roblox beats Global Arena on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

