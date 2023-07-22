Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.91. Approximately 4,892,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 11,007,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.

Specifically, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004,147 shares of company stock worth $40,991,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Roblox Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.