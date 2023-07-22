Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,000 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 8.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Robinhood Markets worth $35,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 268,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 102,189 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,222,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 3,066,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,728,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.19. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 540,889 shares of company stock worth $5,422,725. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

