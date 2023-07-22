Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $377.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $332.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $336.66 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.68. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,347 shares of company stock valued at $19,349,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

