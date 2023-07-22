Robert W. Baird Cuts Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $76.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELS. Barclays cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.64.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance
Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.
