Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Purchases 673 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,601 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.85. 1,893,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,439. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

