Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $1.77 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $582.02. The stock had a trading volume of 810,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $547.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.55.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.