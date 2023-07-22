Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $18,779.39 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017250 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,911.31 or 1.00037267 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

