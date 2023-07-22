Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.84) to GBX 5,670 ($74.14) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,250 ($68.65) to GBX 5,350 ($69.95) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($81.07) to GBX 6,000 ($78.45) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.68) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.30) to GBX 6,400 ($83.68) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,135.38 ($80.22).

RIO opened at GBX 5,140 ($67.21) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,036.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,453.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($57.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($83.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The firm has a market cap of £64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.67, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($68.27) per share, with a total value of £26,105 ($34,133.11). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

