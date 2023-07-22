Rightmove (RTMVF) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rightmove to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Rightmove pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Rightmove pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies pay a dividend yield of 27.4% and pay out 4.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Rightmove lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Rightmove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightmove N/A N/A N/A Rightmove Competitors -12.15% -7.62% -0.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Rightmove and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rightmove and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightmove 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rightmove Competitors 427 1625 2825 64 2.51

Rightmove currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.28%. As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 60.70%. Given Rightmove’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rightmove has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rightmove and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rightmove N/A N/A 8.09 Rightmove Competitors $3.34 billion -$16.30 million -132.51

Rightmove’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Rightmove. Rightmove is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rightmove rivals beat Rightmove on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms. The Other segment offers overseas and commercial property advertising services; non-property advertising services that include third party advertising and data services; and mortgage services. It serves estate agents, lettings agents, and new homes developers. Rightmove plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

