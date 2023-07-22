Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Richardson Electronics Stock Down 2.1 %
Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 318,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,239. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $189.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.
Insider Activity
In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $431,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.
About Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.
