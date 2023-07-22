Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Revvity Trading Up 3.3 %

Revvity stock opened at $130.87 on Tuesday. Revvity has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Revvity had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

