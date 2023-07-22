Reviewing Pearson (NYSE:PSO) and Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) and Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Pearson pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Informa pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pearson pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Informa pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pearson has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pearson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pearson and Informa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pearson N/A N/A N/A Informa N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.4% of Pearson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Informa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pearson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pearson and Informa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pearson $4.75 billion 1.67 $299.33 million $0.81 13.65 Informa N/A N/A N/A $0.43 45.10

Pearson has higher revenue and earnings than Informa. Pearson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Informa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pearson and Informa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pearson 0 1 4 0 2.80 Informa 0 2 0 1 2.67

Pearson currently has a consensus target price of $1,012.86, suggesting a potential upside of 9,061.98%. Informa has a consensus target price of $797.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,046.72%. Given Pearson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pearson is more favorable than Informa.

Summary

Pearson beats Informa on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills. The Assessment & Qualifications segment offers Pearson VUE, US student assessment, clinical assessment, UK GCSE, and A levels and international academic qualifications and associated courseware. The Virtual Learning segment provides virtual schools and online program management services. The English Language Learning segment offers Pearson test of English, institutional courseware, and English online solutions. The Higher Education segment engages in the US, Canadian, and international higher education courseware businesses. The Workforce Skills offers BTEC, GED, TalentLens, Faethm, Credly, Pearson college, and apprenticeships. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn. This segment operates events in the finance, biotech and pharma, and other specialist markets, including food and hospitality, marketing, and pop culture. The Informa Markets segment enable buyers, sellers, and decision makers to meet, discover, and showcase new products in various specialist markets. Its brands deliver smart events, including must-attend trade-focused exhibitions, specialist content, specialist data, and targeted digital services comprising lead and demand generation solutions. The Informa Tech segment offers specialist content, research and media, and market access through live and online industry events and communities, audience development, and digital demand generation services. It serves cybersecurity, enterprise technology, media and entertainment, artificial intelligence and the internet of things, and channels markets. The Taylor & Francis segment curates and publishes applied academic research and knowledge focusing on science, technology, medicine, and humanities and social sciences in pay-to-publish and pay-to-read formats, open research, and advanced learning. The company was formerly known as T&F Informa plc and changed its name to Informa plc in August 2005. Informa plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

