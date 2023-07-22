Reviewing Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY) and AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) and AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elders and AquaBounty Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elders N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AquaBounty Technologies $2.57 million 11.21 -$22.16 million ($0.34) -1.19

Elders has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AquaBounty Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elders 0 0 1 0 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elders and AquaBounty Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AquaBounty Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.52%. Given AquaBounty Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AquaBounty Technologies is more favorable than Elders.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elders and AquaBounty Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elders N/A N/A N/A AquaBounty Technologies -914.89% -12.09% -10.91%

About Elders

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It offers rural farm inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores. The company also provides on-farm sales to third parties, regular physical, and online public livestock auctions, as well as directly sells through its owned and third-party feedlots and livestock exporters; agency services for the sale of greasy wool; and brokering services for wool growers. In addition, it offers farms, stations, and lifestyle estates marketing; residential real estate agency and property management; and water and home loan broking services. Further, the company provides a range of banking and insurance products and services; and operates AuctionsPlus, an online livestock auction platform. Additionally, it operates a beef cattle feedlot; and imports, processes, and distributes Australian meat in China. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

