REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:REVG opened at $13.16 on Friday. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $782.89 million, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. REV Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in REV Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after acquiring an additional 118,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in REV Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.