Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

QSR stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

