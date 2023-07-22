ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $244,477,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,307,000 after buying an additional 95,143 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,822,000 after buying an additional 92,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $219.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.63. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.04 and a 1 year high of $247.65.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,020,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.