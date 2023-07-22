Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading Up 40%

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Free Report) were up 40% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 221,309,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Remote Monitored Systems Trading Up 40.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £17.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84.

Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

