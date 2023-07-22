Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Shares Up 0.4%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.01. 5,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

