Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.72 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 623,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 159.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 81,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

