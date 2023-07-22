Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,973,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 284,540 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $110,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

