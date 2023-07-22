Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $19.72. 12,963,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,389,110. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.