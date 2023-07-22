Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regions Financial Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $19.72. 12,963,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,389,110. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
