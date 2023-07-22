Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.87

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.87 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 46.05 ($0.60). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.63), with a volume of 775,761 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.39. The stock has a market cap of £244.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,833.33%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

