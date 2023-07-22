Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $960.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $868.25.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $734.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $739.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.81. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

