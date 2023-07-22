ReddCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $480.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 55.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $480.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 59% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

